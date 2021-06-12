Condo Association BANS EV's From Parking In The Owners OWN Garage! Should It Be ALLOWED?

A Colorado resident says their condo association banned charging or parking electric vehicles, or EVs, in their own parking garage.

The email doesn’t say where owners are allowed to park their cars, although we’re guessing there’s some kind of street parking nearby. It also leaves the question of where EV drivers can charge their car to make it, you know, usable.

So Spies, is this overreach OR with the potential of EV fires, are these associations RIGHT to take NO CHANCES?

And if you owned an EV and lived there what would YOU do?


