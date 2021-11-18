Confused Again? Biden Snubs Tesla - Incorrectly Calls Unionized GM The Leader In EVs

US President Joe Biden recently visited General Motors’ Factory Zero in Detroit, a site that the veteran automaker notes would be the centerpiece of a massive electric vehicle revolution. Factory Zero has gone through a $2 billion conversion, and it is expected to produce several all-electric cars, starting with the GMC Hummer EV, a hulking zero-emissions pickup truck which, ironically, would (mostly) not be included in the Biden administration’s planned EV tax credit program. Biden did not hold back on the praise when he addressed his audience at GM’s Factory Zero. Taking careful note to validate the efforts of GM CEO Mary Barra, Biden noted that the executive effectively “electrified the entire automotive industry” because of her leadership. Biden also praised GM for its goal of shifting to an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2035, a timeframe that is, in a lot of ways, quite conservative considering the rise of EV companies like Tesla.







