Congestion Pricing Advocate Begins Taking NYC Subway And Gets Assaulted In First Week

An advocate of New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan and proponent of using public transportation to reduce vehicle ownership was reportedly attacked in a Manhattan subway station last week.



“Today at around 3:30 PM, I entered the subway station at 23rd Street and 5th Avenue,” Layla Law-Gisiko stated via social media on January 5th. “At the bottom of the first flight of stairs, an individual with a shopping cart began screaming at me and spat in my hair.”

Based on her X posting, the shopping cart was then used to repeatedly batter her against a wall until she was eventually pushed down a flight of stairs. She reported having sustained minor injuries, stating that the situation was a painful and distressing experience.