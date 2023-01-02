Congress Introduces Bill To Stop Catalytic Converter Thefts

“Across the country, millions of Americans are faced with costly repairs to their vehicles thanks to skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts,” Baird said in a statement. “Last Congress, I was proud to introduce the PART Act because I recognized the impactful financial consequences these all-too-common thefts have had on Americans and business owners, and I want to empower our law enforcement to hold these thieves accountable.”

In the U.S., catalytic converters are being stolen at increasingly higher rates because they contain costly precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium and are not easily traceable.