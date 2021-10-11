Congress Mandates Anti Drunk Driving Technology In Vehicles Starting 2026

In an era where it seems like most new automotive technology developments are focused on automation or electrification, the United States Congress has mandated that automakers look to solving one of our more insidious human-made problems: Drunk driving. Despite the laws, fines, and penalties that exist to deter drunk driving, people still get behind the wheel after consuming alcoholic beverages. And while there are plenty of folks who manage to get from the bar to their final destination intact, there are plenty who have also caused serious damage to themselves and to innocent bystanders. If we can’t deter people from driving drunk, maybe we can prevent them from driving at all.



Read Article