Federal legislation was introduced today to create a federal tax incentive for the purchase of electric bicycles in the US.



Electric cars and motorcycles already have their own federal tax incentives in the US, and now electric bicycles may be next.

That’s thanks to the Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act, which has been spearheaded by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Jimmy Panetta (D-CA).