Congress Scrambles To Ban Chinese Cars On Fears Trump May Strike A Deal With Xi

Just as President Trump was given the red carpet treatment at his arrival in China, the US Congress voted a bill to expand existing restrictions on China-made connected cars. The bill, introduced on May 11, would effectively ban vehicles if they contain any China-developed software or connectivity features. The restriction applies even if Chinese carmakers produce their cars in the US. In early 2025, the former administration issued an executive order imposing heavy restrictions on Chinese cars. However, as President Trump prepared for the summit with the President of China, members of the US Congress thought it appropriate to codify and expand the restrictions. Their fears were that Trump and Xi would sign a deal lowering the barriers for Chinese automobiles in the US.



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