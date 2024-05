BMW, VW and JLR have been linked to forced labor programs in China by a congressional investigation, which discovered that the automakers were all using Chinese-made parts from a supplier on the U.S. government’s banned list.

The three firms all sold cars in the U.S. which use a LAN transformer communications component produced by Sichuan Jingweida Technology Group, also called JWD, a company claimed to have used forced labor in its production process.