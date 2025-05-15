Connecticut House of Representatives Cracks Down On Extreme Reckless Drivers

Bipartisanship is a rare sight these days, but the Connecticut House of Representatives unanimously voted in favor of new legislation that would target “extreme reckless drivers.” These are people traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph (161 km/h) and they would be hit with stiffer penalties.

The excessive reckless driving bill says drivers caught going more than 100 mph (161 km/h) could face of fine a between $200 and $600. They could also get up to 30 days in jail or a combination of fines and jail time.