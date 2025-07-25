Connecticut Targets Slow Drivers With New Law

Sometimes, the simplest rules of the road are the ones most often ignored. Take lane discipline, for example. Passing on the left and driving on the right might sound obvious to those of us who love cars, but not everybody gets that memo. No doubt, most of us know that too since we’ve been trapped behind those who camp out in the left lane. Now, drivers in Connecticut will have to be more thoughtful about such behavior. A new law will allow police to ticket left-lane campers even harder than in the past.



