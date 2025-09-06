Connecticut Teen Takes Police On A 130 MPH Chase Because He Was Late For A Job Interview

Running late happens to the best of us, but most people don’t respond by treating the highway like a personal racetrack. One 19-year-old in Connecticut, however, decided that making it to a job interview trumped traffic laws, public safety, and common sense, clocking in at 132 mph (212 km/h) while trying to dodge police.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 91 near Cromwell. At approximately 8:54 a.m., a Connecticut State Police trooper spotted a Mercedes-Benz E300 traveling significantly faster than the surrounding traffic. The officer activated the patrol car’s emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.