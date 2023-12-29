Consulting Firm Advises Tesla To Stay Quiet Over Robotaxi Service After GM Cruise Ruined It For Everyone Else

Deepwater Asset Management has published its 2024 Tech Predictions, one of which was focused on electric vehicle maker Tesla’s upcoming vehicle programs. As per the firm, it would be best for Tesla to stay quiet about its Robotaxi program, as the vehicle’s expected price point could adversely affect the sales of the company’s lower-priced cars.

Deepwater’s tech predictions have a fairly good record. In its 2023 Tech Predictions, the firm estimated that global EV sales will decline during the year, and that the Ford F-150 Lightning would outsell the Tesla Cybertruck. Both predictions came true.


