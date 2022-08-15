Consumer Advocate Ralph Nadar Calls On NHTSA To Recall Tesla's Full Self Driving Feature

Ralph Nader, a political and consumer advocate and former presidential candidate, has issued a statement calling Tesla's "so-called" full self-driving (FSD) technology "one of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades."

Nader is calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to use its safety recall authority to order that FSD technology be removed in every Tesla. Per CEO Elon Musk's recent statements, that's about 100,000 vehicles.

The author of the bestselling book "Unsafe at Any Speed," which criticized the American auto industry, cited research that found FSD malfunctions every eight minutes. That research was published in January by The Dawn Project, an organization aiming to ban unsafe software from safety-critical systems, which analyzed data from 21 YouTube videos of Tesla owners using FSD beta software.



