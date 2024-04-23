Consumer Report Names The 10 Cheapest Brands To Maintain - Number 1 May Shock You

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:42 AM

Views : 640 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.auto123.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Which vehicle brands cost the least to maintain over a 10-year period? Consumer Reports crunched some numbers.
 
When you buy a vehicle and plan to keep it for a long time, the question of maintenance costs becomes a deciding factor. You may pay less for a vehicle when you buy it, but if it costs more to maintain than any other over a given period, you're not coming out ahead, as a consumer.

Consumer Reports looked into this question, crunched some numbers and drew up a ranking of the 10 vehicle brands that prove the least expensive to maintain over a 10-year period. The organization produced a second ranking featuring the brands with the highest repair and maintenance costs over a decade.


Read Article


Consumer Report Names The 10 Cheapest Brands To Maintain - Number 1 May Shock You

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)