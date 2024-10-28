Consumer Reports Claims 50% Of New Car Buyers Want To Test Drive An EV - Are They Just Minions Or Do They Know Something Others Don't?

A recent survey from Consumer Reports has revealed that at least half of all prospective car buyers in the United States are interested in test driving a battery electric vehicle when shopping for their next car. This was true even for those who were not necessarily looking to purchase an EV in the immediate future.

Chris Harto, senior policy analyst for transportation and energy at Consumer Reports, highlighted the importance of test drives for consumers who are curious about more sustainable vehicle options.

“Test drives can be a really important tool to help consumers better understand new vehicle technologies. Our research has shown a positive relationship between direct experience with electric vehicles and consumer purchase interest. When you’re shopping for a car, there’s no substitute for firsthand experience,” Harto noted.