Consumer Reports Claims Taking A Car A Dealership Is A Pain - But Ranks Picks Without Consideration Of Recalls, Isn't That The Same In Most Cases?

Agent009 submitted on 12/4/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:20:06 PM

Views : 532 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.consumerreports.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus, Subaru, and Toyota are again at the top of the Consumer Reports brand reliability rankings, according to data from CR members who own vehicles from those brands. Rounding out the top five are Honda and BMW. 
 
It’s enough of a headache to take an unreliable new car, SUV, or truck back and forth to the dealer for repairs while it’s under warranty. But once that period expires, an unreliable vehicle begins to cost owners both time and money. That’s why Consumer Reports recommends that buyers start their car-buying journey by looking at dependable brands, and then selecting a reliable model that fits their needs.


Read Article


Consumer Reports Claims Taking A Car A Dealership Is A Pain - But Ranks Picks Without Consideration Of Recalls, Isn't That The Same In Most Cases?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)