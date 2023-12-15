Consumer Reports Discovers EVs Are At Their Worst When You Need Them The Most

The number one reason for people not buying electric cars is that they are expensive. But what about those who can afford to buy them? What's holding them back? You already guessed: an electric vehicle's range is still worse than a similar ICE vehicle, and charging is still perceived as a nightmare compared to filling the gas. Still, the recent CR test gives us exciting insights.



Let me put things into context: recently, an all-electric BMW iX achieved a fantastic 978 km / 608 miles on a single charge! Ok, it was a test according to WLTP procedures, but that's just a detail. Now, that kind of range is what anyone expects from a luxury car. But don't haste and claim EV victory just yet.





Read Article