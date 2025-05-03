Consumer Reports Investigation Reveals Nearly Every Automaker Is Selling Your Data

Smartphones and high-tech automobiles collect a ton of information, which can be used in a variety of different ways. In the case of insurance, this data can be used to increase rates or flat out deny coverage.

While Allstate and General Motors have been in the news for their data tactics, they’re far from the only companies involved. That’s clear from a new Consumer Reports investigation, which found “nearly every automaker that sells cars in the U.S. is … collecting and sharing so-called ‘driver behavior data’ with other companies.”