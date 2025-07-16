Consumer Reports Magazine Calls The Volvo EX90 A "Mess" - Won't Recommend

Volvo had a hell of a time bringing its first "software-defined" cars to market. The EX30 and EX90 are the first products to use the new architecture, built from the ground up to enable over-the-air updates, new software features and a more seamless overall experience. So far, the results have been a disaster. Both the EX30 and EX90 were delayed. Then, tariffs forced Volvo to ditch the EX30's planned $35,000 starting price. By the time the pricier EX30 and EX90 arrived here, both still had software bugs that hadn't been worked out, and the EX90 was missing plenty of features. After driving it, I wrote that it was too unfinished to recommend. A year later, Consumer Reports says the issues haven't been solved.



