Consumer Reports Names Who Is Selling Your Data - Why Don't Consumers Have Control Of Their Own Data?

Your car may be spying on you—and transmitting what it learns to some of the world’s biggest tech companies. That’s the core finding of a series of tests conducted by privacy researchers at Northeastern University in Boston, using Consumer Reports’ vehicles and Auto Test Center in Connecticut. A study about the results will be published this week. It has been known for some time that many late-model automobiles collect detailed data about our driving and share it with companies that may use it for marketing purposes and even to individualize insurance premiums or auto loan rates. Regulators have reprimanded and fined automakers for allegedly failing to clearly disclose this practice, and several automakers have been sued for it.



Read Article