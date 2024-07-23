Consumer Reports Ranks Best EV - The Only Problem Is No One Is Buying Them

Those in the market for a new electric vehicle have more choices than ever before, but not all options are as compelling as others. Of the roughly 50 EVs tested by Consumer Reports over the past year, just 14 have made its final list of recommendations. So, which EVs are the best, according to the publication? The single, most highly-rated EV tested by Consumer Reports is the BMW iX, awarded a rating of 84 out of a possible 100. It also took out top honors in the luxury electric SUV class, comfortably topping the Genesis GV60 with a rating of 75, the Lexus RZ at 74, the Audi Q4 e-tron at 71, and the Audi Q8 e-tron rated at 70 out of 100.



Read Article