Consumer Reports has just published the 2020 edition of its annual list of the most reliable car brands, and Mazda has taken top honors.

The maker of Miatas, stylish compacts, and crossovers with a pulse has stolen the number one spot from Lexus, which slides to third for the year. Splitting those two is Toyota, though the gulf between Toyota and Mazda is pretty sizable for this list, at 9 points.