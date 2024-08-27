Consumer Reports Ranks Tesla, Dodge And Chrysler As Least Reliable Used cars

Tesla and Stellantis made the cars with the most problems between 2014 and 2019, according to data compiled by Consumer Reports. As you might probably expect, the most reliable cars from that period all wear Japanese automotive logos. Here's what the nonprofit organization uncovered.

Consumer Reports asked its members who own five- to ten-year-old rides to share with the organization the problems they experienced during ownership. Bear in mind that even though the sample exceeded the 150,000 mark, not all models were included in this brand reliability ranking. Some were left out because there was insufficient data.

The five most reliable automotive companies that have been selling cars in the US since at least 2013 are Lexus, Toyota, Mazda, Acura, and Honda.