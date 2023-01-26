Consumer Reports Ranks Tesla's Autopilot 7th In Latest Review

Those who think about buying a Tesla due to Autopilot or Full Self-Driving may change their mind after listening to Consumer Reports. The customer protection organization ranked 15 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and left Autopilot in the 7th place. The first one was BlueCruise, an ADAS developed by Ford.



Apart from the leader, Tesla also lagged behind Super Cruise (GM), Driver Assistance (Mercedes-Benz), Driving Assistance Professional (BMW), Safety Sense 3.0 (Toyota), and Travel Assist (Volkswagen). Rivian, Nissan, Honda, Volvo, and Hyundai offer worse systems than Elon Musk’s company



