Consumer Reports Ranks Tesla's Autopilot 7th In Latest Review

Agent009 submitted on 1/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:14 AM

Views : 520 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Those who think about buying a Tesla due to Autopilot or Full Self-Driving may change their mind after listening to Consumer Reports. The customer protection organization ranked 15 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and left Autopilot in the 7th place. The first one was BlueCruise, an ADAS developed by Ford.

Apart from the leader, Tesla also lagged behind Super Cruise (GM), Driver Assistance (Mercedes-Benz), Driving Assistance Professional (BMW), Safety Sense 3.0 (Toyota), and Travel Assist (Volkswagen). Rivian, Nissan, Honda, Volvo, and Hyundai offer worse systems than Elon Musk’s company

Read Article


Consumer Reports Ranks Tesla's Autopilot 7th In Latest Review

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)