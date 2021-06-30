Consumer Reports Restores Tesla's Model 3 Top Safety Pick Status After Updated IIHS Tests

Following the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) decision to award the 2021 Tesla Model 3 with pure vision Autopilot a Top Safety Pick+ rating, Consumer Reports has decided to reinstate its “Top Pick” rating for the entry-level sedan. This was confirmed by the magazine in a post on its official website.

Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center, noted that the magazine is restoring its recommendation for the Model 3 partly due to the IIHS’ updated results. The IIHS has conducted safety tests on the Model 3’s camera-based Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) systems, and the results were positive.

