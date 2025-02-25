Consumer Reports Rounds Out Its's Top 10 Choices For 2025 - Would You Drive Any Of Them?

Each vehicle on our list achieved exceptional results in road-test performance and safety. We also factored in predicted reliability and owner satisfaction. Plus, all Top Picks come standard with low-speed automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, as well as highway-speed AEB—vital features to get on your next car.

We have selected models from popular categories, spanning compact cars to midsized luxury SUVs. This year’s group includes four hybrids, three plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and one electric vehicle.

Subaru and Toyota dominate our list with practical and appealing models. Several of last year’s Top Picks earned spots on our list again, but we also welcome newcomers like the Nissan Sentra.