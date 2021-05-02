Consumer Reports Says INFINITI Is The Brand Owners Learn To HATE

Owner satisfaction can be a tricky statistic to nail down. Ask someone just two weeks into car ownership how much they like it, and the answer is likely to be favorable. Ask the same person the same question a year later and it could be completely different.

Consumer Reports attempts to bring some order to the subject of owner satisfaction through its comprehensive list of most and least liked brands. Information is drawn from the 2020 Annual Autos Survey that includes 369,000 cars, but a final score isn't merely determined by folks who say they would definitely buy their car again if given the choice. Five additional satisfaction categories including driving, comfort, in-car electronics, cabin storage, and value are factored in, returning a final score.