Consumer Reports Says If You Are Over 6 Feet Tall, You Probably Own a Boring Car

People, just like cars, come in all shapes and sizes and one of those sizes is Venti. I mean tall. No, not like at Starbucks. I mean vertically tall and finding a vehicle for such a person can be difficult. According to a new report, finding one that’s not a ho-hum boring people mover might be even harder.
 
As a taller guy, I’ve got a slew of one-liners in the bag ready for when someone makes a random comment about my height. One, in response to a comment about how cool it must be to be tall, is “It’s not as easy when you want to buy a sports car.” Turns out that not only am I anecdotally correct about that but that new data says that I’m also factually correct.


