Consumer Reports Says Pickups Are Getting To Be Too Big For Their Own Good

CR measured front visibility for 15 new full-sized and heavy-duty trucks and found that some trucks could have blind spots that measured 11 feet longer than the blind spots in sedans and seven feet longer than a lot of popular SUVs. The site didn’t offer numbers, but it did note that children are particularly susceptible to being hit by larger trucks. Even adults can be hard to see in a truck.



From my own personal perspective, I had the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Duramax for a week, and I had trouble seeing over the hood, to the point where the head-up display was cut off. Most people are not as short as I am—but even after parking the car and lifting myself up, I still felt like I didn’t have enough of a sight line to make a rapid-fire decision if someone were to dart out in front of me.



