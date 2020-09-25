Consumer Reports Says That NEW EV You Bought Will Save You 50% On Maintenance And Repairs

According to new data and analysis from Consumer Reports, plug-in electric car owners are saving 50 percent on maintenance and repair as compared to gas cars. As we wait for EVs to reach price parity with ICE vehicles, we can have peace of mind knowing that with cost of ownership factored in, there are huge savings related to EV ownership.



Consumer Reports used data from its 2019 and 2020 reliability surveys, which includes information about thousands of electric and gas vehicles. The analysis concluded that electric car (BEV and PHEV) drivers are saving an average of 50% over gas cars when it comes to maintenance and repair over the life of the vehicles, which is defined as 200,000 miles.





