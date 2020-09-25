Consumer Reports Says That NEW EV You Bought Will Save You 50% On Maintenance And Repairs

According to new data and analysis from Consumer Reports, plug-in electric car owners are saving 50 percent on maintenance and repair as compared to gas cars.

As we wait for EVs to reach price parity with ICE vehicles, we can have peace of mind knowing that with cost of ownership factored in, there are huge savings related to EV ownership.

Consumer Reports used data from its 2019 and 2020 reliability surveys, which includes information about thousands of electric and gas vehicles. The analysis concluded that electric car (BEV and PHEV) drivers are saving an average of 50% over gas cars when it comes to maintenance and repair over the life of the vehicles, which is defined as 200,000 miles.


User Comments

atc98092

Probably save more than that. The one thing that might increase a bit is tire replacement, since an EV weighs more than an equivalent ICE car. You still need tire rotations, wheel alignments, some fluids still exist (washer, brake). But there are no more oil changes, brakes will last far, far longer than an ICE car.

Also, in the vast majority of cases charging an EV is much less expensive than buying gas. In my Outback, I was spending $200 per month on gas, easy. Now with my Niro PHEV, I spend about $25 per month gas and electricity combined.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2020 3:09:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

USNA1999

Good news

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2020 6:30:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

On the Model 3 today there is no maintenance needed for 4 years and repairs are free during that time as well. (Older Model S need annual maintenance) So things are improving.

Let's like 2-3 years down the line with the Model 3/Y. 600 parts are being replaced with castings, batteries are being simplified, Modules are now gone, and weight will be cut by 500 lbs for the same battery size (range boosted by at least 30% btw at a lower cost).

Other companies will simplify as well, so EVs in general will only become more reliable and cost less to maintain over time. It may become far less than half the cost and with a much longer lifespan than a traditional ICE car.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2020 6:43:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

