Consumer Reports Says To AVOID The Vehicle 001 Just Purchased! Muwaaahhh!!!

Certain Blue Oval models – like the current-generation Ford Explorer – have earned a bit of a reputation for being unreliable – in some cases, for valid reasons. FoMoCo is working to rectify its well-documented quality woes with a goal of obtaining best-in-class reliability by 2025 for select models, though that process could ultimately take months or even years to begin to produce results. In the meantime, Consumer Reports recently identified the 2023 Ford Explorer as a popular vehicle to avoid for its quality woes and various other reasons, but interestingly enough, the 2023 Ford F-150 also landed on that same list.



Well, my 2023 F-150 made the list.



We shall see if it fares better than Consumer reports predicts...









