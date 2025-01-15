Consumer Reports Study Claims 96% Of Americans Want Better Gas Mileage From Their Vehicles

Polarization may be the buzzword lately, but when it comes to improving fuel economy, Americans appear to be united. Across party lines, they agree: Fuel economy standards should keep improving to reduce car ownership costs. Consumer Reports released an insightful study today, surveying nearly 2,200 individuals nationwide to determine how important fuel economy was to them. About 96% said fuel economy matters, with 84% insisting automakers must improve fuel efficiency across all vehicle types. Petroleum companies, along with President-elect Donald Trump and many of his supporters have been pushing back against the Biden administration’s measures to improve fuel economy and vehicle emissions standards. Going by this study, though, it seems like most U.S. car buyers support pushing companies toward more efficient vehicles.



