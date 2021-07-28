Consumer Reports Warns These Cars Can Burn Lot Of Oil

Last summer the time came, finally, to say farewell to the 33-year-old station wagon I’d been driving for ages. I replaced it with a 2015 Subaru Forester—a good all-around family vehicle with a solid safety and reliability track record. It was new enough—it had well under 100,000 miles on it—so I didn’t expect to hover over its vital functions the way I had with my ancient, smoke-belching wagon. But I was wrong. After a couple of months, the low-oil-level light came on. The SUV had burned almost 2 quarts of oil over just a few thousand miles.



Read Article