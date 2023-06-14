Consumers Are Cutting Back On Maintenance Due To Costs

Evidence is emerging that as the cost of living increases and used car prices continue to rise, motorists are falling into two camps: those cutting back on vehicle maintenance to save money and others who, unable to replace their cars and fearful of future high repair bills, are having them serviced or repaired without question.

According to a survey of 2000 drivers by Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS), one-third of owners have missed an essential service on their car due to rising living costs and almost half of those under 35 years old have made a journey knowing their car needed essential maintenance.