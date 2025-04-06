Consumers Aren't Waking Away From Ford EVs, They Are Running

Ford reported a 16.3% year-over-year sales increase for May in the US, but its EV sales are nose-diving. The automaker posted a 25% decline last month as customers did a 180 and went for hybrids or ICEs.

The electrification that was supposed to take over the automotive world is no longer progressing at a very slow pace, as it has been for the past few months. It is actually tumbling down from the pedestal where automakers positioned it.



With the development of the charging network hardly crawling and the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump's administration in full swing, customers have downsized their interest in EVs, and it is showing in sales figures.