Continental Now Makes Tires Out Of Recycle Soft Drink Bottles In The EU

German automotive parts manufacturer Continental introduced its ContiRe.Tex technology last fall, which, along with other notable achievements, brought the company the title of “tire manufacturer of the year” for 2022. More than 20 journalists and leading tire industry experts were in the jury.



This technology uses high-performance polyester yarn obtained from used PET bottles for the manufacturing of the tires. Continental ensures that no intermediate chemical steps are used in the process, which makes the method both eco-friendly and also more efficient.



