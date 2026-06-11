Controversial Ferrari Luce EV Is Sold Out For 2027 Proving Once And Again The Money Doesn't Buy Taste

Ferrari's first all-electric model is already sold out for 2027, the automaker said during its third-quarter earnings call Tuesday. The Luce starts at an eye-watering $560,800 in the U.S., but neither its price nor its controversial design appears to be putting off Ferrari's deep-pocketed clientele.

“The Luce that we plan to sell next year basically are all allocated,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in the earnings call. He added that customers placing an order now would have to wait a year to take delivery. Ferrari didn't disclose how many units it plans to sell or provide a regional breakdown of its orders.