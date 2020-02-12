Conventional Automakers May Get An Upper Hand On Tesla If They Can Beat It On Quality

Amidst the automotive segment’s ongoing shift to electric cars, it is almost common to see a carmaker announcing dozens of EVs coming in the coming years. Yet while such announcements are great for headlines, it appears that the time is nigh for legacy auto to shift to a “Tesla Approach” when it comes to their EV strategy.



Carmakers can do this by focusing not on quantity, but on the quality of their electric cars.

Just recently, South Korean automaker Hyundai announced that it will have 23 global electric vehicles by 2025. This announcement is impressive, and it echoes the same theme as American automaker General Motors’ plan, which calls for 30 EVs by 2025. Even premium carmakers like BMW and Daimler seem to be taking the same approach, with the former pledging nine EVs by 2025 and the latter working on six electric vehicles today.







Read Article