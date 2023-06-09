Cop That Arrested 10 Year Old Boy Peeing Behind Car Has Been Fired

That ridiculous arrest that resulted in a 10-year-old Black child being placed behind bars for public urination in Mississippi shockingly ended with some accountability for the arresting officer. Business Insider reports that the department that employed the officer announced that he’s no longer employed with the department. Ten year old Quantavious Eason was waiting in the car with his sister on August 10th in Senatobia, Mississippi; his mom was in an attorney’s office seeking legal advice. He needed to use the restroom, but with none available, he did what I’d assume most men have done: he got out of the car and went to pee behind the vehicle. As he was doing so, a Senatobia police officer happened to be passing.



