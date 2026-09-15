Copart Plans To Sieze Control Of The Used Car Pipeline With $1.9 Billion Bid For Auction House

Copart isn’t exactly where you go for healthy used cars just waiting for a fresh tank of fuel and an oil change. For the most part, the business is known for cars that insurers have written off. Vehicles connected to flood damage, theft recoveries, catastrophic crashes, and more. That’s why its new $1.9 billion purchase of ACV Auctions is important. The auction house known for salvaged cars is buying its way into the used-car pipeline before a vehicle becomes a total loss. ACV currently runs a digital dealer-to-dealer wholesale marketplace. Copart says it moves more than 800,000 vehicles per year, has over 22,000 active buyers, and handled roughly $10 billion in gross merchandise value during 2025. That gives Copart access to trade-ins and other dealer inventory that might be too old, too rough, or simply too inconvenient for a retail lot. That said, they’re still perfectly saleable cars.



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