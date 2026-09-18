Cops Used Flock Camera Database To Search For Vanity Plates And Gibberish

On top of normalizing widespread public surveillance, the proliferation of Flock cameras has proven problematic due to the way police have abused the images and information they provide. Officers have been caught using the technology to stalk ex-wives, stalk ex-girlfriends to the point where she felt the need to change her identity, and spy on innocent civilians to the point of racking up 100 felony charges for misuse of official information. What you may not know is that every time an officer looks something up on Flock's database, they have to put in a reason for the search. And, you know what? I'm not even going to feign surprise at anything revealed in this story, because given what we already know about how irresponsibly police in this country have treated the erosion of our collective privacy, some of the "reasons" officers have given for searches are exactly as stupid and disrespectful as you'd expect.



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