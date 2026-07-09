Copy Nothing, Sell Nothing, Blame Racism And Everyone. “Intolerance” Didn’t Halt the Line. Nobody Buying Jaguars Did.

Jaguar Land Rover is cutting 4,000 jobs and hunting £1.7 billion in savings. Officially, the culprits are Trump’s tariffs, last year’s cyber-attack, Chinese rivals and the cost of going electric. Those blows landed. They are still a convenient alibi. The deeper problem is demand. People do not want Jaguar’s new pitch, and they especially do not want the electric future Jaguar has bet the brand on.



When the “Copy Nothing” campaign landed, Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover did not ask whether customers had been insulted or bored. He scolded them. The message, he said, had been lost in a “blaze of intolerance.” Critics, he complained, showed “vile hatred.” In other words: if the market flinched, the market was bigoted. That is not analysis. It is a shield. Jaguar has been the passenger for years. Land Rover, Range Rover and Defender make the money. Jaguar does not. Strip those SUVs out of the group and Jaguar would already be a museum piece: a shrinking badge with an ageing buyer, a wound-down petrol range and a showroom waiting for cars that have not arrived. The company itself treated Jaguar as the smaller act while Land Rover paid the bills.



That is not a culture-war talking point. It is the business model. The EV reboot does not rescue that. It compounds it. Jaguar paused the old line-up and promised a costly, ultra-premium electric reboot against Chinese manufacturers who can build cheaper and faster, and against German rivals who already own the luxury EV buyer. A six-figure electric Range Rover and a still-unproven electric Jaguar are not a mass conversion event. They are a hope dressed up as strategy. In a market already drowning in electric metal, that hope has no realistic path to making Jaguar a standalone success. Zero. The math does not care about slogans. Tariffs and a hack made a bad year worse. They did not invent Jaguar’s irrelevance. Customers vote with orders. They have not voted for this Jaguar, and they will not keep a brand alive on lectures about hatred while Land Rover does the actual work.



Spies, tell this BUFFOON WHY his company is pretty much FINISHED...





JLR announced they are cutting 4000 jobs, citing the Trump tariffs and the fallout from a cyber attack last year.

Article unrelated, of course. pic.twitter.com/2jmOB7YxRw — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 7, 2026



