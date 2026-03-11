Corolla Cross EV Test Mule Shows Off New Multi-Power Platform

Toyota wants future electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and regular hybrids to share a common vehicle architecture. Said multi-pathway vehicle platform has to be flexible and modular enough to not force one powertrain to compromise another, and that's a seriously tall order when the full-electric version needs a substantial battery while hybrid vehicles have to accommodate oily bits.

This Corolla Cross-shaped prototype offers the first glimpse into the Japanese automaker's most ambitious vehicle platform yet. From the outset, it's exceedingly clear that we are looking at a test mule from the shortened wheelbase and the unusually high suspension. The way the high-voltage battery sticks out underneath also suggests test mule rather than production-intent prototype.