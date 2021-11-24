Corvette C8 Z06 Vs Porsche 911 GT3 - Which Is The Better Track Weapon?

The all-new Corvette Z06 has just been revealed, so the next big step is doing the first round of comparisons to see how it stacks up on paper against it's closest rivals. It is as inevitable as the sun rising tomorrow, and with the configurator live, fans are already building their dream track 'Vettes.

We spent a good few hours deciding what to pit the Corvette against, with Italian supercars being the most prominent rivals. But then we'd get to the pricing section, and the 'Vette would win instantaneously.