Chevy's Corvette Z06 online configurator is out. While News Editor Aaron Cole spent much of his Friday last week doing up his ideal spec, I'm here to figure out just how much you can technically spend on Chevy's new supercar—rational financial sense and good taste be damned. Motor1 was able to get one up to $182,180, it seems they forgot to tick a few boxes because hopping on Chevrolet's build-your-own tool, I was able to configure a Z06 that costs $184,005.



