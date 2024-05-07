Corvette Sales Are The Best Since 2015 Proving There Are Still Old School Enthusiasts Out There

General Motors released the quarterly sales numbers for all their marques, along with the first-half delivery numbers for the US market. Said release confirms the best first-half sales for the Chevrolet Corvette since H1 2015, with GM referring to 17,914 and 18,307 deliveries.

Another good indicator would be H1 2024 compared to H1 2023 sales, with Corvette moving 5.2% more units than in the first six months of the previous year. If the Bowling Green assembly plant keeps producing Corvette vehicles at this rate, 2024 could be a better year than 2022 for the C8-generation Corvette.

Back then, dealers nationwide moved 34,510 units, followed by 34,353 vehicles last year. The C8 has no direct competitor. Even so, picture this: GM sold more Corvettes in the first quarter than Porsche did 911 and 718 sports cars. Unfortunately, Porsche Cars North America has yet to publish the sales report for Q2 2024.