Corvette Stingray Prices Get A Boost For 2024 - Z06 Tops $120,000

First things first, the Stingray Coupe will be $67,895 for the 1LT, as in $2,000 more compared to the 2023 model. The 2LT goes up $1,800 to $74,995. As for the range-topping 3LT, make that $79,645 or $1,800 pricier. All of these MSRPs include the destination charge, which is $200 more than before to $1,595. Worse still, Corvette Museum delivery is up 50 percent to $1,495 for 2024. When it comes to the Stingray Convertible, make that $74,895 for the 1LT (up $1,500). The 2LT and 3LT are $1,800 pricier at $81,995 and $86,645, respectively. The biggest increase, however, affects the Z06 Coupe 1LZ. It's up $3,000 from 2023 at $109,695. The 2LZ and 3LZ went up $2,700, meaning $118,595 and $123,245 including the destination fee. The Z06 Convertible is $2,500 more for the 1LZ and $2,700 more for the 2LZ and 3LZ. Insane money for a Corvette, but do bear in mind the Z06 isn't your usual Corvette due to its high-revving engine and available carbon-fiber wheels.



