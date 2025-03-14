Corvette Tracker Finds Over 5,000 C8 Sports Cars Stacked Up In Dealer Lots

If you were a hopeful Chevrolet Corvette buyer who ended up being turned off by limited supply, dealer markup and the seemingly interminable stoppages that came with both the pandemic and a UAW strike, we have some potentially fantastic news for you. There are literally thousands of C8s sitting on dealer lots nationwide, and if you qualify for some discounts, it appears you can get them for pretty close to 2020 prices. Corvetteblogger.com‘s ongoing “Corvette Tracker” series noted that as of last week, there were more than 5,700 C8s sitting on U.S. dealer lots. As you can see from Chevy’s inventory system, that number has declined slightly in the intervening days, but there are still more than 5,500 of them sitting around. Some of them even have some cash on the hood, provided you qualify for the various incentives, of course. At least one of the promotional rates we saw requires a Costco membership, for example.



