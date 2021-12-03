Corvette Z06 SPIED With Massive 345/25 Series Tires

We've seen plenty of C8 Corvette Z06 spy photos, not to mention the occasional spy video of the forthcoming Bow Tie supercar. There's been a common thread in each – massive rear tires that are clearly wider than what you get on the standard C8 Corvette Stingray. For the record, stock C8 tires measure 305 millimeters at the back. Thanks to Corvette Blogger, we now have some insight as to just how much wider the Z06 rubber really is. A person known only as Corvette_Ron_Himself reportedly came upon a fleet of C8 test cars recently in Arizona, and in a moment of bravado, strolled up to the back and snapped a detailed shot of the tire. It's a 345/25-series Michelin mounted on a 21-inch wheel, so it's no wonder these prototypes have such a beefy stance compared to the Stingray. There's an extra three inches of combined tire width back there.



