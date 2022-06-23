Costco Begins Selling Bugatti.....Well THIS Bugatti At Least

Agent009 submitted on 6/23/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:25 AM

Views : 318 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For under $1,000, you could maybe hopefully get to sit inside a Bugatti and breathe in the Bugatti air. Bugattis are among the most expensive cars in the world is what we’re saying, but there is one Bugatti means of transportation that is the very definition of “affordable.”

It has only two wheels, a small electric motor and a size hundreds of times smaller than a Bugatti car: the Bytech electric scooter. Introduced as a surprise and without much fanfare at this year’s CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, the Bugatti-branded, Bytech-developed e-scooter promised to be the electric two-wheeler that would put all others to shame.

Read Article


Costco Begins Selling Bugatti.....Well THIS Bugatti At Least

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)