Costco Begins Selling Bugatti.....Well THIS Bugatti At Least

For under $1,000, you could maybe hopefully get to sit inside a Bugatti and breathe in the Bugatti air. Bugattis are among the most expensive cars in the world is what we’re saying, but there is one Bugatti means of transportation that is the very definition of “affordable.”



It has only two wheels, a small electric motor and a size hundreds of times smaller than a Bugatti car: the Bytech electric scooter. Introduced as a surprise and without much fanfare at this year’s CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, the Bugatti-branded, Bytech-developed e-scooter promised to be the electric two-wheeler that would put all others to shame.



